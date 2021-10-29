Prussia Steet occupants describe as ‘abhorrent’ claim urine was thrown at one of men sent by developer to evict them

An image from inside the premises on Prussia Street owned by McGrath Group posted on Instagram/thatsocialcentre

The occupants evicted from a vacant site have described as “abhorrent” allegations from the site’s owners that one of the men trying to evict them had urine thrown in his face and that others also had missiles thrown at them

The company also alleges the site was rigged up with highly dangerous electrical connections with evidence of bonfires lit near fuel drums, and that it was only clearing the site to obey a court order from Dublin City Council to keep it vacant before it is redeveloped.

Early on Wednesday morning, men arrived in vans to evict 10 to 15 people who had been occupying the former car sales yard and buildings on Prussia Street in Dublin, where some people were living and using it as a social centre. Physical altercations ensued, with some of the occupants taking to the roof in protest and refusing to come down.

About two dozen gardaí attended the scene, but later in the day after the men had left the occupants had re-entered the site and have vowed to repair damage they say was done to the premises.

They claim the men carrying out the eviction used violence against them, smashed every toilet in the premises, threw oil on beds and deliberately damaged buildings inside.

In a statement to Independent.ie, the owners of the site, McGrath Group, claim that when the men they sent entered the site, they found it was highly dangerous and contained illegal electricity connections, and evidence of bonfires.

The company, which has planning permission for 166 build-to-let apartments on the site next to the TU Dublin Grangegorman campus, said in attempting to clear the site it was obeying a High Court order obtained by Dublin City Council mandating it to keep the site vacant before it is redeveloped.

The company also claimed that one woman who entered the property threw urine in a staff member's face and that another has a concussion after being hit by a stool.

Some of those occupying the building said it was a “violent eviction” and that the men would not identify themselves and some had their faces covered.

They said the group started breaking up furniture, damaged belongings of the people in the building and started pulling down wooden buildings in the yard.

The company said it pulled down structures in order to make them uninhabitable in compliance with the court order.

The owner said it became aware in mid-September this year that “squatters had broken into the property, cutting through a large steel security gate that we had erected and were illegally occupying same”.

McGrath Group Properties said it then had its management team ask the occupants to leave, providing a copy of a High Court Order from Dublin City Council which prevents the site from being occupied for residential purposes due to “serious fire and safety risks”.

The company said that when its men arrived on Wednesday morning, and requested the occupants to leave, they did so, and then called the gardaí. At the request of the gardaí some individuals were allowed back in to collect belongings as they had been running commercial enterprises, the company said.

Upon entering the site, a spokesperson for the property group said they found: “Approx. 10 squatters all with foreign accents, most of who were staying in foreign registered camper vans in which they drove out of the property.

“New illegal electricity connections had been strung around the site which were highly dangerous to any occupier. There were live electricity cables everywhere all of which were lying on the ground, some in pools of water and connected in a haphazard manner to various structures including the squatters camper vans and temporary wooden structures. It was clear whoever had made the connections had no electrical qualification and a complete disregard for health and safety.”

It said they also found: “Evidence of bonfires with flammable materials adjacent including drums of oil and building materials.”

The company claims that it was after some people were allowed to enter the compound to collect belongings at the request of the gardaí that “One woman entered and rather than removing anything she proceeded to immediately break away and climb onto the roof and refused to come back down.”

The company said its men attempted to get her down but while she was on the roof she “Urinated in public into a plastic bottle and threw the urine into the face and eyes of one of our staff.

“Threw a heavy metal bar stool from the second story onto a staff member’s head. He suffered concussion but if he hadn’t been wearing a safety helmet it could have caused a fatal injury.”

It also alleged she threw a wooden chair at another causing a serious laceration and attempted to knock down ladders with people on them, threw bricks and missiles at staff, which were being provided by protesters on Prussia Street.

The company alleged she eventually jumped down onto the flat roof at the front and exited onto the street.”

In a statement to Independent.ie today, the occupants, who call the premises ‘Sunnyvale’ or ‘That Social Centre’, hit back at the statement.

“These allegations are an abhorrent attempt at justifying a horrifically violent and destructive illegal eviction,” the group said. “Millionaire property hoarders have been enabled for years to sit on properties and land that could otherwise be used for housing and community initiatives. They have been allowed to prioritise profit over homes and communities for far too long.”

They said that over the past few months the “derelict wasteland” had been transformed into much needed housing and a social centre, providing services such as gardening and bike repair workshops and a space for activists to meet.”

They added: “Most importantly, it was used as housing by several occupants who are now homeless.”

They alleged that men and teenagers from the company dragged sleeping people from their beds without time to collect their belongings.

“One person had blood pouring down his face as he was dragged out, another woman was unable to see out of one eye and had to go to the hospital,” they said.

Victims contacted Bridewell Garda Station “in the hopes it would end the violence,” they said.

However they alleged that when gardaí arrived they “began to immediately act in the interest of the violent thugs”, and “facilitated the thugs locking themselves inside the space to destroy every space and structure within the social centre with a view to making it uninhabitable.”

This evening, the company said the occupants’ claims were “simply not true”.

The occupants urged people to join movements such as the Community Action Tenants Union (CATU), which was involved in protesting against the eviction and posted pictures on its social media of the aftermath, to “put an end to property hoarding, evictions and state sanctioned homelessness”.

Yesterday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris insisted gardaí took no part in the eviction and were there to preserve public order.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage as part of an investigation into the eviction, saying they had no prior knowledge that it was due to take place.

Speaking at a meeting of the Policing Authority, Mr Harris said they received reports of between 20-30 masked men arriving at the address on Prussia Street telling the occupiers to vacate the property.

Mr Harris said gardaí had no prior knowledge of the eviction, for which there is a High Court order instructing the vacation of the property.

He said the Garda’s response was to preserve public order and to ensure there was no breach of the criminal code.