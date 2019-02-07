Provocative: Parents 'disgusted' at lingerie window display that borders on 'soft porn'

A group of parents in south Dublin have expressed their "disgust" over a "provocative" window display in Dundrum Town Centre.

The poster is a promotional image for luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur at House of Fraser.

The British brand is hosting a pop-up shop in the department store ahead of Valentine's Day.

Local resident Kenneth Durr said he was coming out of the cinema with his two children when he came across the display, which he described as bordering on "soft porn".

"When my children saw it, my 12-year-old daughter said, 'that's disgusting' and my 10-year-old son was hiding his face," Mr Durr told the Irish Independent.

"The height of it too, it's the size of a cinema screen. It's enormous and provocative, it's almost like what you find on a page three."

Mr Durr claims when he contacted House of Fraser staff, he was told the window display had received negative comments but it would not be removed. "They're causing people embarrassment and distracting people going by. Children need to be protected from this kind of thing," he said.

Another parent described the advert as "immoral".

"Everyone from parents to grandparents to single people are furious with this advertising," Monica Barber said. "This is over the borderline. They wouldn't have it on the television, it's like pornography to me."

Ms Barber said she believed the display was also "demeaning" towards women and that parents will take to protesting outside the store if the poster is not removed.

"It's dreadful for children to have to see and demeaning for women," she said.

House of Fraser were unavailable to provide a comment. Dundrum Town Centre and Agent Provocateur have been contacted for comment.

