Proud mum Sinéad O’Connor said she was ‘lost’ after the tragic death of teenage son Shane

Superstar singer was married four times and had four children

Sinéad O'Connor with her daughter Róisín Waters on the main stage at Electric Picnic 2014. Photo: Collins

Sinéad O’Connor with her son Shane, who she described as ‘the love of my life, the lamp of my soul’. Shane struggled with mental health issues throughout his life and died by suicide in January 2022

Sinéad O’Connor was born in Glenageary, Co Dublin, on December 8, 1966. She was the third of Seán and Marie O’Connor’s five children – the others were novelist Joseph, Eimear, John and Eoin.

The Nothing Compares 2 U star was a mother of four and was predeceased by her 17-year-old son Shane, who died by suicide in January last year.

Over the years, O’Connor regularly spoke about her children, who had different fathers and were born some years apart.

In 1987, when she was 20, O’Connor gave birth to her first child, Jake. That coincided with the release of her landmark first album The Lion and The Cobra. She collaborated on it with Jake’s father, the music producer and session drummer John Reynolds.

The couple later worked together on several of her other albums, including I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got (1990), Universal Mother (1994) and I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss (2014).

Jake, now 36, has led a largely private life, and it has been reported that he works as a chef. He became a father in 2015 when he and his partner Lia had a son.

Sinead O'Connor on the Late Late sponsorship: "Give it to a broke family"

O’Connor announced on Facebook that she had became a grandmother, writing: “It’s a boy… Don’t mess with abuelita [Spanish for little grandmother].”

Her second child was born in March 1996. Róisín, now 27, is the daughter of former Irish Times columnist John Waters. O’Connor and Waters were never married, and the couple fought a lengthy legal battle for custody of Róisín before Waters eventually won.

In 1995, O’Connor and Waters’ relationship hit the headlines when the then pregnant singer claimed she had made “an arrangement” with him to have a baby.

She told Gay Byrne on his radio show that she had been looking for “a suit-able donor” and had targeted Waters to have a baby with.

“I have a lot of admiration for John. I think he is a beautiful human being,” she said at the time.

Although the pair split up before Róisín was born, they were initially reported to have been on very good terms.

In 2013, Róisín and O’Connor sang backing vocals for Icelandic/American singer John Grant as he performed his hit GMF on Icelandic television. They also performed together at Electric Picnic in 2014.

In 2006, O’Connor’s youngest child, a boy named Yeshua Bonadio, was born.

The same year, she began a relationship with Yeshua’s father, Frank Bonadio, who is the former husband of singer Mary Coughlan. The couple broke up in 2007 but remained close.

In a 2021 interview with People, O’Connor spoke proudly of Yeshua, who she described as an “incredible musician” who played the piano and had an “incredible singing voice”.

Her son Shane was born in 2004, the son of Dónal Lunney, who is regarded as one of Ireland’s most accomplished musicians and was a founding member of the folk supergroup Planxty.

The couple never married, and stayed together for about a year.

O’Connor publicly retired from music around that time, but her passion for singing was later rekindled.

Shane struggled with mental health issues throughout his young life, and in January last year he died by suicide.​

Announcing the news, O’Connor wrote on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My Baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Over the past year, O’Connor has shared her pain with her social media followers, including last week when she described Shane as the “love of my life, the lamp of my soul”.

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she wrote.

O’Connor was married four times. She wed John Reynolds in 1989 and was divorced in 1991.

In 2001, she married British journalist Nick Sommerlad. The couple divorced in 2004.

In 2010, she had a short-lived marriage to Australian folk musician Steve Cooney. They were married in July and separated the following March.

Her last marriage was to Irish therapist Barry Herridge. The couple wed in Las Vegas, but the marriage lasted less than a month.

In a 2014 interview, O’Connor said she wished she “hadn’t ever got married”.

“Silly cow. Four times,” she said.