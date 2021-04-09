Protests mark one year since liquidation of Debenhams chain in Ireland

Debenhams staff and supporters marking the one year anniversary of the closure of the Debenhams Store on Henry Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Maureen Carroll from Goatstown with Debenhams staff & supporters marking the one year anniversary of the closure of the Debenhams Store on Henry Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Protests took place around the country today to mark the first year of the liquidation of the Debenhams chain in Ireland.

The liquidation of Debenhams stores saw the loss of around 1,000 jobs across the country.

Protests took place outside Debenhams stores from 11am including Henry Street in Dublin, as well as Cork, Limerick, Tralee, Waterford and Galway.

Protesting today outside the Henry Street store was Jane Crowe, a former shop steward who worked for the company for 24 years.

One of about 30 people protesting outside the store, Ms Crowe said, “We’re mostly women, low paid workers. If this was a male industry it would have been resolved within a time and they would have got what they want”.

Speaking outside the store Ms Crowe said, “We’ve been treated appallingly by our company but almost as bad by the government for not listening to us.”

The former Debenhams worker was “one of the originals that opened up Debenhams in 1996.”

She said, “It’s unbelievable, we can’t believe it’s been a year, and nothing has happened, the government haven’t changed anything.

“The legislation hasn’t been brought out, the Duffy Cahill report is sitting there, they say they are working on it, but we are a year on fighting for change for all workers coming up behind us – our children, grandchildren.”

Ms Crowe said the €13 million statutory redundancy is not enough.

“They didn’t pay us that money, we paid that money over all the years that we worked, we paid into that fund and they just physically handed it back to us”.

The former Debenhams worker said the aim of today’s protest is to highlight the need for the Duffy Cahill report to be implemented.

Although she says the Duffy Cahill report “won’t affect us – we don’t care about that now - We just want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else”.

Ms Crowe said they want to “highlight how bad shop workers are treated.”

Debenhams workers received their redundancy package last year which Ms Crowe said, “It’s not a phenomenal amount”.

After 24 years of service, Ms Crowe received two week’s wages per year of service, totalling €14,700.

Debenhams workers are protesting for an additional two weeks of wages per year of service which would make the redundancy four week’s pay per year worked.

“If I had got the extra two it would have made a big, big difference”, she said.

The former Debenhams employee said when she first heard of the closures one year ago, she thought, “How am I going to pay my mortgage - put a roof over my head?”

Ms Crowe said in the year that has passed, “there has been no changes – this could easily happen to anyone again”.

The Duffy Cahill report was set up in 2016 to report on workers’ rights in insolvenciesand review employment rights after the closure of Clerys department store in 2015.

However, the report’s recommendations have never been implemented. Debenhams workers have argued that if the report’s recommendations had been implemented, workers would have secured a better redundancy deal.

