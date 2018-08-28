Protests as RTÉ accused of ignoring deaf viewers

Members of the Irish deaf community have accused RTÉ of having "virtually ignored" it and Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters who were working at the Pope's visit last weekend.

Members of the Irish deaf community have accused RTÉ of having "virtually ignored" it and Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters who were working at the Pope's visit last weekend.

A protest is due to take place on Thursday outside RTÉ studios around the country - including at its main Donnybrook studio in Dublin and its Cork base - over the controversy, said community representative Cormac Leonard.

A social media awareness campaign has also launched on Twitter, entitled #StopHidingISL.

The Irish Deaf Society (IDS) has said it fully supports the planned protest.

The protest group claimed RTÉ also largely ignored the first public performance of the newly translated ISL version of Amhrán na bhFiann during last Sunday week's All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park.

The group said it felt let down.

Irish Independent