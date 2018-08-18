Protesters obey 'evacuate' order before occupying different house

Housing activists who occupied a house in the capital until being forced out by court order are now occupying another property.

The protesters left the Summerhill Parade house in Dublin's north inner city before an 8am deadline issued by the High Court on Thursday.

That order was given after the owners of the property applied to the court to have the building vacated.

At 9.15am yesterday, a man who would only identify himself as an agent for the plaintiff arrived with a group of security men. He banged on the door and called out for anyone inside to answer.

When no answer was forthcoming, he asked a workman to open the door by force.

This man first tried to force the lockbolt with a thin piece of plastic, but when that did not work he used a cordless drill to drill the centre of the lock and opened the door with a screwdriver.

The agent, who was wearing a body camera, then went into the house with a security man to search it.

They emerged a few minutes later and the searched the properties adjacent to the house.

The agent told reporters that the houses were vacant, indicating the protesters had left during the night.

Members of Dublin Central Housing Action (DCHA) met on the steps of 35 Summerhill Parade at noon yesterday, hours after the group who were occupying the property for 10 days were forced out.

They marched to the Garden of Remembrance and to North Frederick Street where they took over number 34.

"The Government is not about to change this squalid housing crisis - the people are.

"Summerhill was only the tip of the iceberg. We're ready to keep going," a DCHA spokesman said.

"We have decided to take 34 North Frederick Street, to continue to highlight the need for organised action against the crisis.

"This property has been vacant for at least three years."

The group are asking that vacant buildings in the city be bought by compulsory purchase order by Dublin City Council and given to the local community.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett joined the crowd of around 50 as they marched to North Frederick Street.

Another protester was John Martin from the New Land League organisation.

