Protesters gather outside Health Minister Simon Harris' family home

A group of protesters have gathered outside Health Minister Simon Harris' family home this afternoon.

The minister and his wife and young baby were inside their home today as up to 20 people arrived outside.

His spokesperson confirmed the incident is ongoing; "Minister, his wife and three-week-old daughter remain inside while they await the arrival of the gardaí."

A Garda spokeswoman has confirmed that gardaí are now at the scene of the protest at the minister's Wicklow home.

Mr Harris has been at the eye of two political storms in recent weeks.

Nurses have staged three days of strikes over pay and are planning another three this week.

And he has fighting accusations that he misled the Dáil on the cost of the National Children's Hospital.

It has emerged the hospital will cost €450m more than originally planned.

Online Editors