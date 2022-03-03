Protestants, loyalists and unionists in Belfast learning Irish is very much their language

Many Protestants, loyalists and unionists in Belfast are learning that Irish is very much their language, and are learning it in increasing it growing numbers, language rights campaigner, Linda Ervine, has said.

Ms Ervine, brother-in-law of former UVF commander turned politician, David Ervine, said the Irish language in Northern Ireland faced many obstacles, especially hostility and negativity among unionists “created by tiocfaidh ár lá,” the infamous “our day will come” slogan of violent republicans.

But the head of the successful “Turas” programme in traditionally loyalist east Belfast said there were many positive things about Irish in Belfast also. She pointed especially to Protestant students, who like herself were studying the language at university, and the eventual success of an Irish language kindergarten school also in east Belfast.

Ms Ervine said her project began 10 years ago with funding from the all-island language promotion body, Foras na Gaeilge, and it still faced hostility and scepticism on many levels.

But increasing numbers were coming forward from the unionist and loyalist community to take their first steps in learning, appreciating the beauty of Irish, and wanting to share all this with family and friends.

“They want to challenge those who told them that ‘Prods don’t speak Irish’,” Ms Ervine told the Seanad where she was special guest speaker for “Seachtain na Gaeilge.”

Ms Ervine was given a standing ovation by the senators from all the political groupings and there were warm tributes to her work.





Ms Ervine said she had faced personal vilification, mainly from anonymous figures on social media. “I’ve even read that I’m going out with someone from Sinn Féin. My husband, Brian, said: ‘where do you get the time?’”

The language campaigner said she had a dual Irish and British identity, and as all communities shared the one island, the language was also part of it. “Is Is Éireannach mé – ach is Briotanach mé fosta,” she said.

The language campaigner also recalled how efforts to start an Irish-speaking pre-school in east Belfast faced considerable harrassment and opposition last year.

But they eventually succeeded in opening Naíscoil na Seolta, with its motto “páistí sona le chéile ag foghlaim” (“Happy children together learning”), which was now going from strength to strength.