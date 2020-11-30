Protest: Van Morrison and Eric Clapton team up on anti-lockdown song

Protest songs: Van Morrison has been highly critical of restrictions imposed in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. Photo: David Jensen/PA

Van Morrison has collaborated with Eric Clapton to release his latest anti-lockdown song, with the proceeds going to musicians hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Belfast singer will unveil new track Stand And Deliver, which was recorded by Clapton, this Friday.

Morrison has been highly critical of restrictions imposed in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, previously venting his opposition in three other songs as part of his anti-lockdown crusade.

Lyrics in his No More Lockdown include “Imperial College scientists making up crooked facts” and “No more government overreach, no more fascist bullies disturbing our peace”.

The songs prompted Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann to criticise the veteran bluesman, branding the tunes “dangerous” in a scathing platform piece for Rolling Stone magazine in September.

The 75-year-old has previously argued that people should have the right to think for themselves.

Proceeds from all of his songs are going to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which aims to help musicians struggling to make it through the crisis due to the lack of live audience events.

In an interview with Variety, Eric Clapton said: “There are many of us who support Van and his endeavours to save live music; he is an inspiration.”

