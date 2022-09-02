Protest over modular homes for Ukrainian refugees is called off after intervention by minister

A protest by local residents tomorrow opposed to the installation of 34 modular homes to house Ukrainian refugees in Newbridge, Co Kildare has been called off following an intervention by Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

A spokesman for the Equality and Integration Minister – whose remit includes the re-settlement of Ukrainian refugees – said the minister “spoke this afternoon with the chair of the local residents committee, and has committed to further engagement shortly. “

“The OPW is supporting the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in the development of this modular accommodation. Thirty-four units are planned in Newbridge to provide temporary accommodation for people displaced from Ukraine for up to three years.

"Comprehensive information related to the proposed units will be provided to all residents in the locality, as well as providing opportunities for views to be heard,” he said in a statement to Independent.ie.

“Earlier in August, a briefing was organised for local representatives to explain the scope and nature of the proposed accommodation. Shortly, the Department and the OPW will link with those living in the local communities where the accommodation units are due to be located to provide information and to get a better understanding of their needs.”

Some residents of Lakeside Park and Dara Park in the town had planned to protest outside the office of local Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon over what Lakeside resident and protest organiser Noreen O’Shea said was “overstretched facilities” in the area.

Other issues included a lack of consultation.