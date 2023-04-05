Prostate cancer trial cuts treatments from 20 hospital visits to just five

The trial results could have implications for prostate cancer patients in Ireland. Photo: Lynne Cameron/PA

Men diagnosed with prostate cancer can benefit from “radical radiotherapy” that delivers treatment in five hospital visits instead of the typical 20, according to the results of a clinical trial led by Queen’s University Belfast.

The SPORT trial – a study evaluating stereotactic prostate radiotherapy in high-risk localised prostate cancer – was a collaborative effort involving researchers from the university as well as the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The results have been published in the world’s leading radiotherapy journal, the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology and Physics.

It could have implications for the more than 3,900 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in Ireland annually.

The 30 men from Northern Ireland who took part in the trial underwent an advanced treatment called SABR – stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy.

This radical radiotherapy is highly accurate in targeting certain cancers, reducing tumours, while delivering large doses per treatment, allowing men to have their full course in only five hospital visits.

This reduction in the number of treatments was also found to be more efficient and cost-effective for busy radiotherapy departments.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men so this treatment could have a real impact on busy radiotherapy centres.

In addition, prior to the radiotherapy treatment, the patients in the study had a SpaceOAR inserted, a minimally invasive hydrogel technology.

This gel was placed between the prostate and bowel before treatment.

It was found to reduce unwanted radiation dose to the bowel by 70pc.

This allowed clinicians to treat the prostate with a higher dose of radiation without increasing the risk of negative side-effects, particularly bowel problems.