Prosecution of former soldier for murder of Daniel Hegarty (15) in Derry in 1972 will not proceed

The prosecution of a former soldier for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Derry in 1972 will not proceed, the solicitor of his family have said.

Solicitor Des Doherty said Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service informed the family of Daniel Hegarty it was discontinuing the prosecution at a meeting in a Derry hotel on Friday morning.

The discontinuation of the prosecution of Soldier B comes after the PPS reviewed the cases in light of a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

More to follow...