Proposed clampdown on short-term Airbnb lets is ‘too restrictive’, says EU

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin’s proposed clampdown on short-term lets such as Airbnb has been deemed too restrictive by the EU.

The proposed laws would make it “more difficult” for Airbnb, Booking.com and other sites to do their business in Ireland, the European Commission has told the Government here in a significant slapdown.

The Irish authorities failed to provide enough evidence for pushing such “restrictive” proposals and how they would help ease the housing crisis, the commission told the Department of Tourism.

In a hard-hitting letter seen by the Independent.ie, EU officials gave a list of reasons for pushing back against Ms Martin’s proposed laws. The EU’s stance will create a headache for the Government as it attempts to free up 12,000 properties for long-term rental across the country.

Independent.ie reported in recent weeks how the Government’s proposed clampdown on Airbnb had already been delayed until the end of the year due to EU pushback.

The full list of concerns by the EU with the proposed laws can now be revealed:

Failure by Irish authorities to prove how their “restrictive” measures on Airbnb would make best use of existing housing.

The proposed laws applying in rural areas, as well as towns and cities where short-term lets are “more likely” to have an effect on rents.

Failure by Irish authorities to provide any alternatives.

Lack of evidence to show how the clampdown would be “proportionate”.

The proposed laws involve Airbnb owners having to register with Fáilte Ireland, and this special registration number being listed in adverts.

The short-term letting register would have been operated by Fáilte Ireland

Local councils would keep track of all the registrations and if some short term-lets were advertised for longer than 21 days per year without the appropriate planning permission, warning letters could be issued to landlords.

Under the proposed laws, short-term letting websites would be fined up to €5,000 if they did not remove adverts of properties that were not officially registered.

Landlords who did not log their properties on the new register could also be fined up to €5,000 if their case was brought to the district court.

Fáilte Ireland would have the power to issue fixed fines of €300 to landlords who did not have a valid registration number on their ads.

Among their concerns, EU officials told the Department of Tourism how the EU is already trying to pass their own laws clamping down on short-term lets.

Even though Irish officials told the EU Commission that new laws would help to ensure homes were used to their full potential, Irish authorities “failed” to provide enough information and evidence to support the need for these “restrictive measures”.

In significant remarks, EU officials also told the Department of Tourism their proposed clampdown would also apply “indiscriminately” to homes in towns , cities and in rural areas.

“[The new laws] would not be geographically limited to densely populated areas where short-term rentals are more likely to have a significant inflationary effect on the price of long-term renting,” the letter states.

The EU told the Department of Tourism two weeks ago that a “standstill” period on the proposed Irish laws is delayed until December 22.

The Department of Tourism said in a statement that its officials would meet the EU soon and that it was examining “all the issues” raised by the commission.

A spokesperson said that, apart from the EU legislation already covering the Irish laws, all the other points made by the EU were “general comments and queries”.

“It is worth pointing out that similar registers and controls on short-term tourism letting exist in other EU countries and do place conditions on how short-term letting operators and online platforms operate in those territories. Such controls have typically been introduced as part of national responses to specific housing pressures."

