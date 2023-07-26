Proposed €36bn all-island rail plan would vastly improve connections and speed up journeys

Co-operation between Republic and North vital if ambitious project is to be realised

A train service running the length of the country between Cork and Derry could be an option for cross-country travellers if proposals in an ambitious all-Ireland rail plan proceed.

Lines would also run between Galway and Derry, Cork and Ballina, Co Mayo and between many other counties in the west, midlands, south-east and north where journeys can currently only be partially undertaken by rail.

The proposals are among 30 major recommendations in the All-Island Rail Review jointly devised by the Department of Transport and the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure.

In a plan they say would herald “a new age of rail”, they propose building new railway lines, bringing abandoned routes back into use, electrifying existing lines and creating dual and, in places, four-track lines to avoid congestion.

Journey times on trains between some cities could be halved, with consistent speeds of up to 200kmh possible. Currently, the limit is 140-160kmh and this only relates to certain stretches.

The plan envisages laying an additional 650km of railway to connect towns currently without trains and boost existing services.

That is a 28pc increase on the track in place and it would bring 700,000 more people within 5km of a regularly served railway station.

An hourly intercity service, currently available only at peak times between Dublin and Cork, would become the norm between all cities.

Elsewhere, the aim would be a train running between large provincial towns at least once every two hours.

Dublin, Belfast and Shannon airports would have rail connections, enabling an estimated 90pc of airline passengers to travel to their flights by train.

Freight rail connecting to the ports at Foynes, Waterford, Cork and Rosslare would reduce the number of heavy-goods lorries on the roads.

Roughly 75pc of the rail network expansion would take place in the Republic of Ireland and the remainder in Northern Ireland – at an estimated cost of €27bn to the Republic and €9bn to the North.

The Cabinet approved the review in principle yesterday and it will now be open to public consultation until September 29 before a final plan is completed by the end of the year.

On This Day In History - July 26th

The proposed improvements would be implemented over a 25-year period but given the scale of the projects, they would need early acceptance to get them into planning and design.

They also need buy-in from governments on both sides of the Border. This is complicated by the fact there is currently no functioning government in Northern Ireland.

The decision was made to publish the review regardless, to allow officials move on to the next phase of the project.

“More detailed work will be needed to test the feasibility and affordability of many of the recommendations to inform decision-making,” the Department of Transport said.

Already the question of costs versus benefits has been raised, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying the projected increase in passenger numbers and freight volumes showed roads would still be key and need substantial investment.

The review estimates that while the proportion of passenger journeys on intercity services would double, it would still make up just 6pc of journeys, while usage of rail for freight transport would increase by 1pc to just 10pc.

“We’re going to see a train station in every county, but even so, there are limitations in a country of our size as to what can be done with rail,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Department of Transport believes other incentives and measures to discourage road use would boost both figures.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said they were at a starting point and stressed that the need to decarbonise transport was a critical part of the country’s climate-action goals. He said investment in rail would also allow for much more balanced regional development.

He agreed it would be expensive but said: “Not doing it would be incredibly expensive. Our country would be gridlocked, our emissions would keep rising.”

He added: “We’ve made that kind of investment in motorways, so we know we can do it.”

Ireland had more than 5,000km of railway a century ago. However, large parts of the network were allowed to deteriorate and fall out of use. The plan would bring back into use the Athenry-Claremorris line, which was shut in the 1970s, and the Waterford-Rosslare line, which followed 15 years ago.

Work that has begun on reopening the old Limerick-Foynes line would continue and the old Derry line would be reinstated.

In the east, new lines would serve Drogheda-Clongriffin, Dublin-Navan and Hazelhatch-Portarlington.

A Letterkenny-Derry line would link the north-west and north, while a Lisburn-Antrim line would improve connectivity across the province.

One of the most ambitious elements of the plan is a new cross-border rail line, the North Midlands line, connecting Athlone to Portadown via Mullingar, Cavan, Monaghan and Armagh.