Proposal to vaccinate under-30s before 30-50 year-olds ‘under review’ by Department of Health

Mr Donnelly said he has asked Department of Health officials to assess the case for vaccinating people under 30 before people aged 30-50.

People under 30 may receive a Covid-19 vaccine before people aged between 30 and 50 under plans being examined by the Department of Health.

This consideration is based on the fear that the younger cohort are more mobile and could spread the disease quicker than the 30-50 age groups once society reopens in a meaningful way.

The 18-24 age group has often experienced the highest incidence of the virus of any group, with many outbreaks in third-level settings seen earlier in the year.

“I’ve asked the department to assess the case for vaccinating younger cohorts earlier, on the basis of reducing overall transmission as quickly as possible,” Mr Donnelly told The Irish Times.

Today, Minister Donnelly’s spokesperson told Independent.ie that “Issues like this are constantly being reviewed to ensure the vaccination programme is as effective as possible, just like with dose intervals, distribution channels and so forth.

“Any change would require a government decision and no such memo is currently being prepared. Specifically regarding sequencing by age, NIAC stated on 29th March that evidence on transmission is limited.

Reduced transmission would be the primary rationale for moving to those in their late teens and early twenties,” he added.

Department of Health Officials will now examine if there could be a benefit to prioritising younger people for vaccines. Last year, there was a spike in cases among younger people when restrictions were eased.

However, Government sources in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have hit back at Mr Donnelly’s suggestion that younger people should be moved up the vaccination list.

A Fianna Fáil source said the Government’s policy was “unchanged” while a senior Fine Gael figure said Mr Donnelly’s comments were the first “anyone across government” had heard of the proposal.

On Twitter, the minister’s Fianna Fáil colleague, Clare Senator Timmy Dooley said the proposal is a “crazy idea that shouldn’t even be considered”. “Roll out the vaccine by age as we have been advised by the science,” Mr Dooley added.

And a leading consultant microbiologist has said she doesn't "see the evidence to support" the proposals to vaccinate under 30s.

Dr Fidelma Fitzpatrick, a senior lecturer at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, believes there is “much more evidence” to continue with NIAC’s immunisation strategy to vaccinate older people first, as these are far more likely to end up in “hospital, in ICU or dying”.

Dr Fitzpatrick said she was “surprised when I read the headline” as in terms of harm reduction, when people get older their risk associated with catching Covid-19 increases due to comorbidities and that there is a trend toward worse outcomes as people get older.

The proposed plans being examined by the Department of Health “assumes people over 30 don’t socialise” if the rationale for vaccinating younger people is that they are more mobile and mix more with others, Dr Fitzpatrick said.

Government is to set out a reopening roadmap for May and June in the next two weeks, with a gradual reopening of more outdoor amenities, personal services and non-essential retail expected in May and June.

All of this is based on vaccination numbers, variants, hospitalisations and case numbers, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier this week.

“We’ll sit down in a few weeks and lay out a plan for May and what we’re planning is to allow more activities, a phased reopening of retail and personal services.

“I’m not saying May 4, but over the course of May, there will be a phased reopening of personal services including hairdressers and barbers,” the Tánaiste said this week.

The move to vaccinate younger age groups before people between the age of 30-50 would be similar to a plan set out by Denmark, which is using a ‘pincer-type’ system.

In Denmark, once the over 50s are vaccinated, people aged 16 and 50 are then vaccinated simultaneously, before 17 and 49-year-olds, gradually moving towards people in their mid-30s, finishing on 34-year-olds to finish the programme.

