Proposal to outlaw discrimination on mental health grounds to be debated in Dáil

A proposal to outlaw discrimination on the basis of a person’s mental health status is to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow.

Fianna Fáil have put forward a Bill it says would strengthen equality legislation and act as a deterrent to an individual’s mental health difficulties being used against them.

The party’s spokesman on mental health James Browne said: “Everyday people with mental health difficulties face discrimination in accommodation, access to services or employment.”

He said the there is a mental health provision in existing equality legislation but it is “buried within the disability grounds”.

He said without its own categorisation mental health “falls between the cracks and gets swept aside with a greater importance placed on physical health.”

Mr Browne said discrimination in the area can be “insidious.”

“It can by difficult to prove. For example people may have a period of employment where they are missing for a few days or a couple of weeks and that may be used against them within employment.

“They may have depression, anxiety or other issues within an employment situation.”

He added: “The hope with any law is that it acts as a deterrent” and that an employee would have rights in place if they feel they are being discriminated against.

Mr Browne said he understands the government is opposing the Bill relying on an argument that it would be difficult to enforce.

He said: “If you were to take that attitude for example there would be a lot of difficulty around LGBT rights, around gender discrimination.

“They’re difficult to prove.

“But we don’t because of difficulty of enforcement decide that we’re not going to enact a law.”

