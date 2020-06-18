Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael blocked a proposal to legalise drugs in the government talks with the Green Party.

The Greens’ health spokesman Ossian Smyth said that he had raised the proposition of legalising drugs in the programme for government talks, but added: “Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil said no.”

Mr Smyth said there was an agreement to expand the use of cannabis for palliative care and to have a citizens’ assembly on drugs. He said that drugs prohibition was a “stupid policy” and is “counterproductive” and that he agreed to an assembly on the basis that it helped shift public opinion on other issues in recent years.

“I’m looking at citizens’ assemblies that have happened for same-sex marriage, and for abortion and I’ve seen that they managed to get public opinion around a rational proposition and I’m hoping the same will happen with the Citizens’ Assembly on drugs,” he said.

Mr Smyth said the proposed coalition wasn’t planning to cancel any major roads projects.

Read More

Finance spokesperson Neasa Hourigan, who is opposing the deal, said the Greens sought a “reorientation” of housing policy towards cost-rental and public housing, but “the overarching proposal that we got is based on home-ownership as a way out of the housing crisis”.

She said the commitment to building 50,000 social homes does not solve the issue of 79,000 people on waiting lists and claimed a large proportion will not be new builds.

Ms Hourigan said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil did not present ideas on how to expand the tax base and raised concerns about the programme for government commitment to reducing the deficit.

Asked what happened to legislation to ban the importation of Israeli goods produced in the occupied Palestinian West Bank - which Fine Gael vetoed in the talks - Ms Hourigan said: "Simon Coveney happened to the Occupied Territories Bill."



