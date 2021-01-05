Property prices up 6pc and set to ‘keep on rising’

MyHome.ie said too much cash was chasing too few houses.

House prices are forecast to keep rising this year due to a glut of potential buyers chasing too few homes for sale.

National house price inflation has surged to over 6pc last year, the fastest pace in almost three years, according to the latest report from MyHome.ie.

Dublin prices rose by 4.8pc.



The trend confounds warnings made early in 2020 that Ireland’s housing market could suffer double-digit price declines.

This was put down to the fact that prospective home-buyers have largely been insulated from job losses.

Report author Conall MacCoille, the chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers, said another factor feeding into price inflation was the fact that Government supports have protected incomes, removing the risk of forced selling.

Forced sales of home caused a panic and sent prices crashing down in the property collapse of more than a decade ago.

He said the prospects for the mortgage market are healthy given that home-loan lending hit a new cycle high of €1.1bn in October.

And housing supply issues have become more acute, which would keep prices high.

In the last year the mix-adjusted asking price of a residential property nationwide was up 6.3pc in a year to €284,000, MyHome.ie said.

In Dublin, the asking price was up almost 5pc to €392,000, and outside Dublin the price was €238,000, a rise of 7.2pc in the past year.

Mr MacCoille said the rise in asking prices has not yet turned up in transaction prices, although the Central Statistics Office property price index rose by 0.5pc in October.

This was the sharpest monthly increase in over one year.

He said it is probably only a matter of time before the official measure of house price inflation accelerates.

“As we head into 2021, homebuyers have saved additional funds in order to purchase homes, with sentiment helped by the likely recovery in the economy as vaccines are rolled out.

“Given that homebuilding will remain impaired, with banks seeking lending opportunities, too much cash is chasing too few homes – which can only push prices higher,” Mr MacCoille added.

