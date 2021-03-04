Property group that backed shared equity scheme admits prices may rise

A property group that lobbied the Government for a shared equity scheme has admitted that the scheme, now a part of the Affordable Housing Bill, may lead to an increase in house prices.

Property Industry Ireland (PII), a property arm of Ibec, wrote a discussion paper with a proposed structure for the scheme last year.

Director of PII David Duffy told the Irish Independent that while house prices may rise for a number of reasons, this scheme may be one of them.

“House prices are driven by a range of things, not just an introduction of such a scheme,” he said.

“House prices are driven by the number of people moving in to the first-time-buyer age groups, they’re driven by income, they’re driven by

people’s income expectations, people’s point in the life

cycle.”

When asked if the scheme could be one of the reasons that house prices go up, Mr Duffy answered: “It is something that contributes to the demand side, yeah.”

He said that in the UK, the introduction of such a scheme brought an increase in house prices, but that it also brought a far greater increase in the supply of housing.

Mr Duffy said that the shared equity scheme would drive demand for housing here – and this would in turn drive supply.

“Home builders are in the business of building homes. In order to continue to operate in business, there needs to be a demand for their product.

“There’s a huge amount of risk involved in investing in home building. That can bring about lower levels of supply.

“If the group of people who can access funding [for a mortgage] is there, that enables you to increase supply,” he added.

A second developer group who also lobbied the Government, Irish Institutional Property (IIP), has also welcomed the shared equity scheme and disputed the ESRI warnings that it will lead to an increase in house prices.

“One can never forecast the dynamic of any market,” CEO Pat Farrell said.

“This measure itself has the potential to increase supply and, should that happen, the issues raised in terms of house prices shouldn’t be an issue”.

When asked about the Central Bank concerns in relation to the scheme and its mortgage rules, Mr Farrell said that the mortgage rules were “much more conservative” than in other countries.

“The macro-credential rules are much more conservative than the ones that apply in other markets,” he said.

James Benson of the Irish Home Builders Association also welcomed the shared equity scheme, saying that both supply and demand-led measures need to be introduced.

“It shouldn’t be solely demand-led measures but we need to see a combination of both supply and demand if we’re going to try and have an opportunity and crack a nut and deliver homes,” he said.

Yesterday, the Dáil debated a Sinn Féin motion to scrap the shared equity scheme within the Affordable Housing Bill.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien accused Sinn Féin of “Trump-style hysteria” after the shared equity scheme was compared to being “like crack cocaine”.

Opposition housing spokespersons have called for the scheme to be scrapped so that the rest of the bill can progress through the Oireachtas.

“The English experience makes it very clear that short-term equity loan schemes are like crack cocaine: once you try it, you’re hooked and it is very difficult to withdraw,” said Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin.

Mr O’Brien hit back, saying that the Sinn Féin motion was “deeply cynical” and accusing Sinn Féin of engaging in “Trump-style hysteria”.