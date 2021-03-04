| 3.3°C Dublin

Property group that backed shared equity scheme admits prices may rise

Dáil debates SF motion to scrap the equity scheme within the Affordable Housing Bill.

Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien accused Sinn Féin of &lsquo;Trump-style hysteria&rsquo; in Dáil debate. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Dublin Expand

A property group that lobbied the Government for a shared equity scheme has admitted that the scheme, now a part of the Affordable Housing Bill, may lead to an increase in house prices.

Property Industry Ireland (PII), a property arm of Ibec, wrote a discussion paper with a proposed structure for the scheme last year.

Director of PII David Duffy told the Irish Independent that while house prices may rise for a number of reasons, this scheme may be one of them.

