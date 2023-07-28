Property at centre of Damien English controversy was ‘open house’ for his family

TD outlined who used the home in letter to Sipo

Former junior minister Damien English has said the property at the centre of the planning controversy that forced him to resign was used as an “open house” for his family for more than a decade but is now not in a habitable state.

The Fine Gael TD resigned as junior minister for employment affairs and retail business in January, after it emerged that as an opposition TD he lied to his local authority by failing to tell planning officials he did not already own a house in Castlemartin, in Co Meath, when he applied to build a one-off house in Cookstown, Kells, Co Meath in 2008.

In an interview last month, Mr English refused to be drawn on what he meant by the Castlemartin house being for “family use” or say whether he would make it available for sale or rent in the midst of the current housing crisis.

Now the Irish Independent can reveal that Mr English told the Standards in Public Office Commission in March that the house in Castlemartin was used as an “open house” for family members to stay in after he moved out in 2009 but he told the State’s ethics watchdog that it is not currently habitable.

“Members of my family did reside in and used the property on and off from October 2009 until December 2019. This included family visitors on short-term visits (cousins, aunties, uncles, etc),” Mr English wrote in his letter to Sipo on March 7.

“Also, during this time my brother and his family did reside at the property while he built his own home.

“There was no commercial gain from any of these arrangements.

“The property has been otherwise used by my family (myself, my children and my dad) at all times for its amenity and convenience, such as when we are helping on the farm, storage for personal belongings, and for its convenience to my dad for his farm.”

The explanation was contained in a letter to Sipo which was at the time examining a complaint that the former junior housing minister breached the Ethics in Public Office Act by lying on his 2008 planning application to Meath County Council.

Sipo determined in May that Mr English had complied with the law as he had included the property on his annual Dáil register of interests declaration, and dismissed the complaint made against the TD by People Before Profit deputy Paul Murphy.

Mr English’s letter said he purchased the Castlemartin property from his father in April 2004 and lived there until October 2009 when he moved to his newly-built home in Cookstown.

Mr English’s letter, which was released by Sipo under Freedom of Information, added: “The property has for generations been tied to the family farm. The property and the farm shares the same entrance.

“The property and the farm operate from the one MPRN for electricity supply. I have no material interest myself in this farm. Nobody has lived in the property or used it for short visits since the onset of Covid.

“I am satisfied that I met my obligations with regard to the annual disclosure of registerable interests in respect of the property.”

He concluded his letter by saying the property had been in the ownership of his family for three generations, had not been used or developed by him for any commercial gain or activity, and is “not in a habitable state at present”.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 last month, Mr English was reluctant to be drawn on whether he would sell the Castlemartin property or rent it out, given the housing crisis.

“That situation with the house is a private family matter and that has been dealt with.

“I’m not going into all that, to be honest with you,” he said.