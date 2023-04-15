Promise to extend free GP care to 500,000 this month cannot be met

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly admits delay

Government promises to extend free GP care to up to 500,000 people this month will not be met, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

The minister had pledged in the October Budget that a relaxed means test would bring around 400,000 in to the net for GP visit cards – while the long delayed extension to children aged six and seven would also proceed.

It would mean they would no longer have to pay up to €70 for a GP visit.

But in the face of opposition from GPs , who are warning expanding free care would overwhelm practices and lead to even longer waiting times to see a family doctor as more doctors have to shut their lists to new patients, the minister said the deadline will not be met.

This is despite the minister telling doctors at the annual meeting of the Irish Medical Organisation in Killarney today that he did not agree that general practice would be overwhelmed.

Talks are to get underway later this month on how millions of euros will be directed to support GPs in areas such as hiring more nurses.

Asked today when the extension of free visits would proceed he said he had originally wanted to see it coming into effect in April .

“I have said to the Department of Health that this needs to happen very soon.”

Asked what he meant by “very soon”, he said he could not put a timeline on it.

“We want to be respectful of the IMO and GPs.We want to do it by agreement with the GPs and the IMO.

We have got to get this right. If that takes a short additional period of time it is worth spending that time.”

Addressing the conference he said: "As you are all aware, we are in the middle of a fundamental restructuring of how patients are cared for.

" We are moving from a hospital-based model to a home and community-based approach, with hospitals being used for the most complex care. GPs are becoming more and more central to all of this, and the role of the GP has never been more important. “

He said while a wider review of general practice needs is underway he wants to implement the commitments on broadening eligibility for GP visit cards set out in the Budget.

“The expansion of State-funded access to GP care is central to our goal of universal healthcare. Right now, as so many across the country are challenged by the cost of living it is important that we make progress.

“Right now, there are patients who are putting off seeing their doctor because they cannot afford the fees. Successive Healthy Ireland studies have shown this.

"Removing the barrier of cost will allow patients earlier engagement, and better outcomes and ultimately lower demands on health services. It is these people the new GP cards are being targeted to help.

He added: "I want to acknowledge the very real concern GPs have in terms of ensuring you have sufficient resources to deal with the additional visits these cards will create.

"While many GP practices are thriving, others are under intense pressure, particularly in some rural and urban areas.

“Studies have shown that providing access to GP care without charges does result in an increase in the number of visits.

"The most recent study, led by Dr Therese McDonnell, suggested an increase of 20pc in visits when GP visit cards were extended to children under the age of six, and other studies have been consistent with these findings. This would likely translate to between three and five additional visits per GP per week.”

He told the gathering: “I do not agree that this will ‘overwhelm’ general practice, but fully agree that the additional visits require more resources for GPs.

"To that end, I allocated tens of millions of euro in the budget for this year specifically to provide new support to GPs. That money is now in the core healthcare budget as recurring annual funding.

"My department is in intensive engagement with the IMO on the new GP cards and new supports for GPs that must accompany them. “

He added: “There are, of course, also other channels of increasing service delivery. The ICGP has commenced a programme to attract 100 GPs from abroad to Ireland. The HSE is collaborating with the ICGP to deliver on this and I and the Department will continue to support it. “

Chairman of the the GP committee of the IMO Dr Tadhg Crowley had warned that the addition of 500,000 people with free GP cards will overwhelm the service, leaving patients waiting “weeks” to see their family doctor and surgeries closing their doors to new patients.

“Appointments may be free but they will be harder to access leading to displacement of care for those who need it most," he said.

Meanwhile the conference was also told that rural GPs are “bound” to their practices by a lack of locum cover.

Dr Martin Daly from Galway said: “People are entitled to time off for holidays, sick leave and maternity leave but many GPs are stuck in a situation where they can’t leave their practices, and that makes them unattractive to new doctors."

Of 65 rural GP lists in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, nine are vacant and 10 require assistance, according to Dr Ken Egan. New GPs will not come to the area “if they can’t have their holidays”, he said.

They passed a motion proposing that single-handed rural GPs be provided with five weeks’ protected annual leave in order to help retain existing doctors and recruit new ones.

GPs also called on the Department of Health to immediately extend free access to contraception to all women in their reproductive years.

Proposing the motion, Monaghan GP Dr Aideen Brides described the introduction of free contraception for women aged 17-26 years last year as clearly beneficial, and said it had revealed an “astounding” demand for long-acting contraception.

The meeting also called for the introduction of structured menopause care for women. “Last summer, Joe Duffy told the entire female population experiencing menopause to go to their GPs and the Government’s answer was to open a dedicated clinic in Dublin 2.”

“Women outside Dublin experience menopause too,” Dr Brides told the meeting. “We don’t need a specialist clinic but we do need a properly resourced programme.”