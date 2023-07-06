Prominent RTÉ star is ‘openly named’ by colleagues as being linked to secret five-year car loan

A sign for the RTE Television Studios in Donnybrook, near Dublin in the Republic of Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

A prominent RTÉ star is being openly named by colleagues as the staff member who had a car on loan for five years.

The rumour mill went into overdrive last night after acting Director General Adrian Lynch told the Oireachtas Media Committee under questioning about the staff member handing back the car on Monday.

Speculation was rife on social media as to the identity of the big-name star but also internally in RTÉ, with only one name now being linked with having the borrowed car.

Despite ruling out other staff members as not being the person who was mentioned by Mr Lynch, RTÉ management is declining to confirm or deny the identity of the big-name star.

The personality has declined to reply to text messages or phone calls, when asked if it was them.

An RTE source told the Irish Independent: “In the interests of transparency and full disclosure, it would be helpful if RTÉ just came out and confirmed who the staffer was as it’s going to come out anyway. It stops all the speculation.”

Under questioning from Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley, Adrian Lynch was asked if there were any brand ambassadors with a loaned car who was also in receipt of a car allowance from RTÉ.

My Lynch said they were “going through a process now” of checking that information.

“I’m aware of one instance where somebody had a loan of a car...my understanding is that car has been returned and that individual is a staff member of RTÉ.”

When asked for how long they had the car, he said for five years, before adding “that was not approved.” He said the car was returned on Monday.

Asked by Senator Dooley if there was any staff member who was in receipt of a car allowance as part of their remuneration package while also in receipt of a car or being a brand ambassador, MrLynch aid he would “have to verify that.