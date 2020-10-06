Prominent London-Irish family mourn actor son (39) who spent many years working with the most marginalised in society

John Glynn, a 39-year-old actor, passed away on September 11 following a bicycle accident by the canal in Camden, London. It came as a particularly blow to our family as John was our son Aran’s best friend.

John’s parents are well-known in the London Irish community. His father John Glynn Sr is one of two founding members of the Aisling Project, a charity which was started in 1994 and supports vulnerable Irish people in the UK who are isolated and in need. The ‘Aisling Return to Ireland’ initiative enables many to visit Ireland who wouldn’t normally have the means to do so and reconnect with families and friends who they may not have seen in decades. It also helps long-term emigrants resettle in Ireland.

John’s mother Kay Glynn is a human rights lawyer helping victims of the Hillsborough and Grenfell Tower tragedies, as well as institutional child abuse victims.

John’s parents have only ever given to others. They have only known what it is to help the dispossessed and those without a voice. For anyone to lose a child is impossible to contemplate, to do so when someone spent their entire life being utterly selfless, is unfathomable.

John’s first love was acting and he appeared on children’s BBC programmes The Biz and The Wild House in his youth. In adulthood he had supporting roles in BBC’s Casualty and ITV’s The Bill and played leading roles in independent movies based in north London, such as The Ballad of Johnny Windows and Breaking Britain directed by Adriel Leff. He played a role in Hollywood film The Justice League and more recently played lead roles in numerous Bollywood films.

When John wasn’t acting he occasionally volunteered at the Aisling Project, dealing with people desperately in need of help, whether as a result of homelessness, drink or drugs or all three. He was immensely proud of what his parents stood for and their life’s work. His brother Darren, who also worked with the homeless said: “In between acting roles John spent many years working with the most marginalised in society; working with the homeless and rough sleepers with St Mungos and also as a substance misuse worker for Turning Point in central London.”

John loved to travel and the natural world: I suppose it was the perfect antidote to the heavy struggles of the vulnerable people he encountered in Camden. He journeyed to Peru and Papua New Guinea, sailed the Indian Ocean, trekked over mountains in Morocco, looked after jaguars in the jungle in Bolivia, and a few years ago completed the G20 long distance mountain walk with Aran in Corsica.

The period just prior to the accident was a particularly difficult time for John as his dad was diagnosed with leukaemia. John wanted to spend as much time with him as possible, and Covid only added to the vulnerability and fragility of a difficult situation.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Church in Kilburn, London at 2.30pm. It is being live-streamed for those unable to attend.

Darren, John’s brother, has launched a fundraiser for a commemorative bench to be installed in Regent’s Park. He said “John loved London parks like Primrose Hill and Regent’s Park.

“It would be a fitting tribute to have a place we could sit and chat and imagine he is still with us”.

The Glynn family, who are originally from Co Mayo and Co Down, will plant a tree in Connemara and bury John’s ashes there, post Covid.

If you are able to donate please click on this link.

Rest in peace John Glynn, an exceptional friend to everyone who knew him, with a beautiful spirit. You did your parents and your brother proud.

David Kennedy is a motorsport columnist for the Sunday Independent.

Online Editors