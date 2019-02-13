Thirty people have been arrested by gardai after a number of checkpoints were carried out as part of Operation Thor.

Project Storm: Thirty people arrested following three days of searches and checkpoints

The initiative - named 'Project Storm' - aims to disrupt criminal activity in the Kilkenny area.

The arrests were made between February 11 and 13 during operations searches and armed checkpoints conducted on roads in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí monitored Operation Thor targets and a total of 55 checkpoints were carried out.

The 30 arrests were for various offences including drug and road traffic offences.

A total of 26 trainee gardaí assisted with the operation.

