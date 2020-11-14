Ireland’s chief medical officer has expressed concern at an upturn in Covid-19 case numbers.

Dr Tony Holohan said the numbers of confirmed cases in recent days were higher than what health experts had been anticipating given the positive trends that had previously been recorded since tougher restrictions were introduced.

Dr Holohan, who heads the National Public Health Emergency Team, warned that progress achieved to suppress the virus was now “at risk”.

Another 456 cases were recorded on Saturday, along with six more Covid-19 linked deaths. All the fatalities occurred in November.

The death toll in the country now stands at 1,978, while there have been 67,526 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the pandemic began.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 254 coronavirus patients were in hospital, 32 of whom were in intensive care.

Dr Holohan said the five-day moving average of case numbers had increased from 354 to 392.

“We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks,” he said.

“We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip.

“Nphet will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.”

Ireland is mid-way through a second nationwide lockdown, with the Government’s highest level of coronavirus restrictions – level 5 – in force until the start of December.

Dr Holohan urged people to comply with the well-established infection control measures.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease – wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them,” he said.

“Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Earlier, another Nphet expert, Professor Philip Nolan, defended the imposition of Level 5 restrictions.

Prof Nolan, who chair’s Nphet’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said if the country had remained at Level 3 it would currently be facing 1,000 cases a day, resulting in 1,200 hospitalisations and 150 deaths a month.

It comes as there have been 511 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland with 10 further deaths.

There are currently 422 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland with 49 of these being in ICU.

The area has been worried about its hospital occupancy over the past few weeks with it currently being at 98pc.

Across the North, there are 147 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

PA Media