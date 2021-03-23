‘Profound challenges’ ahead as climate bill makes emission cuts mandatory

Taoiseach Micheal Martin as Government publish the final text of the Climate Action and Low Carbon (Amendment) Bill PIC Julien Behal

Profound challenges are ahead for the way the country lives and works as cuts in greenhouse gas emissions become law, the Taoiseach has warned.

Micheál Martin said prompt implementation of policy change could not now be avoided and the next decade would be critical in reducing emissions to try to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Mr Martin spoke after the Cabinet approved the revised Climate Action Bill which sets Ireland the toughest 2030 emissions reduction target in the world, a cut of 51pc over 2018 levels, as a step on the way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

“This legislation lays the foundations of a path towards an Ireland that is climate resilient, rich in biodiversity and environmentally sustainable,” he said.

“That is not to say there won’t be profound challenges for some sectors of our economy,” he added.

“It will be challenging, the targets are daunting, but we owe it to the younger generations.”

The bill makes it mandatory for ministers to work within carbon budgets that will tighten increasingly over the next 30 years beginning later this year.

It does not specify individual actions but the effect is to make it essential that all existing climate action policies and programmes are followed through.

That means initiatives to wean homes off oil and gas heating, get petrol and diesel cars off the roads and push out major public transport projects, solar parks and off-shore wind farms can no longer be purely aspirational or subject to change at election time.

It also means tough decisions on the sensitive issue of agricultural emissions and the country’s attachment to new road projects and low-density housing.

Ministers can not be prosecuted or penalised personally for failure to adhere to their allocated budget but they are likely to see their departmental budgets hit.

Under EU law, Ireland must buy carbon credits for failing to hit targets and it is expected that instead of being paid for from central funds, the cost will be taken from the budgets of underperforming departments.

It would also be open to groups to take the government to law to seek court-ordered action to comply with the bill where it is not being applied.

“This is going to change our country,” said Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan whose Green Party made the bill and its mandatory targets a condition for entering government.

Reaction has been mixed with opposition parties saying the bill’s targets are not ambitious enough and that it wastes an opportunity to cut off a lifeline to the fossil fuel industry by failing to ban fracked gas imports.

The Irish Offshore Operators’ Association, however, called for the ban on future gas and oil licences to be postponed pending a national energy security review,

Friends of the Earth said the bill was a “big step in the right direction”.

“The first draft had too many loopholes. Now the targets are tighter, the duty to act is stronger and the language is clearer,” said director Oisín Coghlan.

