Profits at Laura Whitmore’s media firm almost double

Laura Whitmore’s media company enjoyed a Love Island boost last year as post-tax profits almost doubled to €364,577 for the year.

The rise in profits for the 12 months to the end of last March at Whitmore's Yer Wan Ltd resulted in the firm having accumulated profits of £1.19m (€1.3m) at that point.

The bumper year for the company followed the Co Wicklow native securing one of the most high-profile TV presenting jobs in the UK to present series six of Love Island on ITV last year.

The profits of £326,978 (€364,577) at the firm last year followed profits of £165,362 in the prior year – an increase of 97pc.

The size of the cash pile at Whitmore’s Yer Wan Ltd increased by 89pc last year, rising from £519,475 to £983,764 (€1.1m).

Away from the cameras, 2020 was a milestone year in the personal life of the 35-year-old presenter.

Last month Whitmore confirmed that she had married her boyfriend Iain Stirling in a low-key wedding in Dublin in November while also announcing they are expecting their first child in “early 2021”.

The revenues for Whitmore's company – which employs one person – are not disclosed but a note states that revenues represent fees for television and broadcasting services. Whitmore also presents a show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

