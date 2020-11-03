| 5.5°C Dublin

Profile – Dr Maitiu O Tuathail qualified just two years ago but has become a rising star in the post-Covid world

Dr Maitiú O Tuathail was president of the National Association of General Practitioners. Photo: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography Expand

Dr Maitiú O Tuathail was president of the National Association of General Practitioners. Photo: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Doctor  Maitiu Ó Tuathail (31) is only qualified as a GP for two years but his impressive communication and leadership skills made him one of the best known medics in the country, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic.   

A native of the Gaeltacht village of Lettermore in Galway, where his father owns the Tigh Plunkett pub, he speaks Irish and French fluently – the latter thanks to his Bordeaux-  born mother. The Galway graduate does not have his own GP practice and is employed as a doctor in a GP surgery in Ranelagh, Dublin.
