Professor stars in rap video in bid to raise awareness about importance of vaccinations

A Trinity College Dublin professor has starred in a vaccine rap video to raise awareness about the importance of vaccinations.

Dr Rachel McLoughlin who is a Professor in Immunology at TCD has launched a series of educational videos about the importance of vaccinating children, one of which is a children’s rap music video.

The video shows children singing about how important it is to get vaccinated during the pandemic and stars the professor.

A mother of three, she said that taking her youngest daughter to get vaccinated recently made her realise how vital it is for parents to keep vaccinating their children during a pandemic.

“My work as a scientist to develop new ways to treat and prevent the spread of new infections makes it a no-brainer when it comes to getting my children vaccinated,” Professor McLoughlin explained.

“Most recently, I navigated this journey with my youngest child on the immunisation schedule from two months to 13 months. It struck me that not every parent had the same understanding of the diseases we protect our children, and in turn our community against.

“Knowledge really is power, which is why I felt compelled to find an engaging way to share my expertise by creating a series of videos for parents and their children,” she added.

The two-part video campaign series, the second part of which will launch in April, is supported by a Health Research Board Knowledge Exchange and Dissemination award to Professor McLoughlin and is endorsed by the HSE.

A survey was carried out by parenting experts Baby Doc Club, which found that only 60pc of pregnant mothers and mums of newborn babies feel well informed about the Childhood Immunisation Programme and that 35pc of parents don't know all of the illnesses their child has been vaccinated against.

43pc of parents surveyed said that it is important to pay to get their child vaccinated against the chicken pox virus as it falls outside of the programme.

Online Editors