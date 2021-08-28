Prof Brian MacCraith on how his son’s illness led to rock band Rage Against the Machine becoming family friends

Professor Brian MacCraith has told how, after becoming seriously ill with cancer at the age of 12, his son Eoin ended up meeting and becoming friends with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Eoin was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12 and was so ill that it was “touch and go” Prof MacCraith said, in what was a “dark time” for the family.

The former DCU president and chair of the high-level vaccination task force said during his son’s illness he contacted the Make A Wish Foundation.

“We asked Eoin what he would like and I knew Rage Against The Machine were due to come to Dublin and he said he’d love to meet Tom Morello.

“Anyway, it didn’t happen, and they asked Eoin what he would like and he said a guitar,” Prof MacCraith said on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor Show.

Read More

Prof MacCraith then received a call some time later from Make A Wish to inform them Tom Morello had invited the family to LA to meet him and gig with him.

“It was incredible and tears all around, as you can imagine. I then got a call from Tom Morello before we went asking what other bands Eoin liked and I said, ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Guns N Roses etc’, thinking he would get some signed CDs and whatever.

“We went over and met him and he showed Eoin all the tricks and played for him and Tom said, ‘I’ve a jeep outside, hop in’. He drove us down Sunset Boulevard to this restaurant with only five or six people in there and I didn’t recognise them but it was the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“We’re still friends with Tom Morello. He’s added a shamrock to the Rage Against The Machine crest. Eoin was a participant at his wedding a few years ago, so we have kept the relationship.

“I told the story...to show the goodness of people. And maybe that wouldn’t be often associated with people in metal groups. They were just wonderful, kind people,” Prof MacCraith said.

He said he and his wife believe the kindness shown to Eoin by Tom Morello and the band played a “huge role” in his recovery from cancer due to the “momentum and positivity” from the event.