Probes after two men are killed in freak workplace accidents inside 24 hours

A man in his 70s suffered fatal injuries when emptying a septic tank on a farm on Tuesday morning in Ferrybank, Co Waterford.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

His name has not been released.

The accident happened on the day the Irish Farmers' Association hosted a seminar on farm safety in Tipperary to highlight the ongoing dangers of farm accidents, especially in the early spring.

Meanwhile, a funeral service is to be held today for a father of two who tragically died after falling from a height after delivering building materials to a house-building site in Co Carlow.

John Doyle (49), from Clonegal, Co Carlow, had been delivering construction materials to a house which is being built in Leighlinbridge, when the accident occurred around lunchtime on Monday.

It is understood that Mr Doyle had been unloading the truck and may have fallen from a height as he was checking the vehicle. Strong winds may have been a contributory factor to the freak accident.

Emergency services from Carlow town were called to the scene but despite efforts from ambulance paramedics Mr Doyle died later at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Mr Doyle is survived by his wife Elizabeth and two young daughters, Shauna and Rachel. He is predeceased by his parents Bab and John.

His funeral mass will be held at 11am today at St Brigid's Church in Clonegal, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

