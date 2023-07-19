Probe under way into image of drone in Ukraine with ‘Made in Ireland’ stamp – Varadkar

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said an investigation is under way into an image of a drone downed in Ukraine which had a ‘Made In Ireland’ stamp on it (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said an investigation is under way into an image of a drone downed in Ukraine which had a “Made In Ireland” stamp on it .

A post on Twitter shared the image and stated that the drone was shot down over the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, near the Black Sea.

Asked about the issue during a press conference in Kyiv, Mr Varadkar said: “We are aware of that, and we are investigating it at the moment.

“We don’t believe any Irish companies have evaded sanctions, but there are third parties that find ways around the sanctions, and it’s really important that we crack down on that and we do take it very seriously.”

A piece of the Russian bomb allegedly showing Taoglas components

Former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan called it “a matter of some concern”.

Under EU sanctions imposed on Russia, there is a ban on the sale, supply or export of drone engines and electronic components, along with other items, that may contribute to Moscow’s military or the development of its defence and security sector.

The list of restricted items also includes toy drones and various technologies.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets President Zelensky in Ukraine