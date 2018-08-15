A young woman suffered horrific injures when she was slashed in the face with a knife in a daylight attack yesterday evening.

Probe into whether attack on woman slashed in face linked to criminal nearly having all of his ear severed

The victim (18) was hospitalised and a man and a woman were being questioned last night in relation to the assault that took place on Golden Lane near the Radisson Blu hotel at around 7.20pm.

Gardai are investigating whether the slash attack is linked to an incident two weeks ago when criminal Mark Burke had nearly all of one ear severed in a nearby flats complex.

Investigations are continuing into the assault on the young woman, but sources said gardai do not believe she had “any involvement whatsoever” in the attack on Burke at Whitefriar Gardens flats in the south inner city.

However, sources said the thugs “wrongly believe” the woman was present when Burke was attacked.

A man (20) and a female (17) were arrested in connection with yesterday’s slashing, and gardai said they were being questioned last night at Sundrive and Pearse Street garda stations.

Attack victim Mark Burke. Photo: Collins Courts

The victim was taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment. The attack on Burke happened at 9am on August 1 after a drug-fuelled house party at Whitefriar Gardens flats.

A vicious criminal who was arrested over the incident was one of at least three people gardai suspect were involved. The man arrested by gardai is suspected of taking Burke’s ear as a trophy before dumping it near the south inner city hostel where he was staying.

He was questioned for several hours before being released without charge later that night.

In a similar attack, a man had almost all of his ear severed in the nearby Basin Street flats in the early hours of Tuesday.

Independent.ie has learned that the 39-year-old man needed extensive hospital treatment after being targeted over an alleged drugs debt.

Anyone with information or any person who may have witnessed this assault is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Herald