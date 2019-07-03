Probe into GAA ground's water as players fall ill

An investigation has been launched into the water supply at a GAA ground after a number of camogie players fell ill after games there.

Limerick City and County Council confirmed players from Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams complained of feeling sick after they played at Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds on Saturday.

"Limerick City and County Council has taken samples of water from the two bore holes in Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days," a spokesperson said.

Notices have been erected on the outside taps at the GAA grounds warning that "the water is currently not fit for consumption".

Irish Independent