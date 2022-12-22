Probe into attack which led to death of Private Seán Rooney sees suspects identified, according to AFP news agency

The attack which led to the death of Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney in Lebanon appears to have been “premeditated” as his convoy was “surveilled by armed men,” a Lebanese judicial official has told AFP news agency.

The judicial source said that preliminary findings in their investigation indicated that the incident "was premeditated and the patrol was surveilled and followed by a car carrying armed men".

The UN vehicle the men were travelling in “was the target of gunfire from at least two people" the source told AFP, who confirmed that suspects have been identified by Lebanese authorities investigating the killing.

Lebanese security services are trying to locate the suspects, the official said.

Private Rooney (24) was buried with full military honours today in Donegal following a funeral mass in Dundalk which was attended by President Michael D Higgins.

Private Rooney, a specialist driver in the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), was shot dead on Wednesday, December 14, when the vehicle he was driving came under fire in the village of Al-Aqbiya, south of Beirut.

The vehicle was part of two-vehicle convoy travelling from Camp Shamrock, the UNIFIL base in South Lebanon, towards Beirut, before being fired upon in the village of Al-Aqbiya, roughly 50km south of the capital.

"The investigation has been able to identify suspects but so far none has been arrested and the security services are still looking for them," the anonymous judicial official said.

Three of Private Rooney’s comrades were injured. Trooper Shane Kearney is receiving treatment at a Dublin hospital after being transported back to Ireland yesterday.

Hezbollah, the militia who have a stronghold in the area in which Private Rooney was shot, have denied involvement in the killing.

Private Rooney, who was on his second tour of duty to Lebanon, was due to marry his fiancée Holly next August.

The Defence Forces and Department of Foreign Affairs have been contacted for comment by Independent.ie.