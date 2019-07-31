A major investigation is under way after three juvenile teenage girls reported that they had been the victims of sex attacks by a number of men.

Probe into alleged sex attacks on three girls in holiday town

A manhunt was last night ongoing in the Kilkenny area for a number of young men who gardaí want to question about the attacks which are alleged to have taken place in the popular holiday town.

The alleged incidents happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford.

The complainants are all young teenage girls.

It is alleged that one of the girls was raped while two others were the victims of a sexual assault.

It is understood that their parents reported that the girls were sexually assaulted on Sunday morning.

The three girls have made official statements to specialist officers. They have also been treated in hospital at a sexual assault unit.

A senior source said that the teenage girls' claims are being treated as "credible". The girls are understood to be originally from the Dublin area.

The attacks are understood to have happened close to the beach in the north Wexford seaside village.

Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to the case.

It is alleged that more than one man was involved in the attacks.

Gardaí were last night desperately trying to make contact with a number of suspects who are understood to be based in the Kilkenny city area.

The area where the alleged attacks happened was sealed off for a large number of hours on Sunday while a forensic and technical examination took place.

There have been no arrests so far in the case.

And last night gardaí said that they did not have a description of the alleged attackers.

"Each of the alleged victims was subjected to a different type of sexual assault," a senior source said last night.

"The alleged victims are fully co-operating with the investigation which is being treated in the most sensitive way," the source added.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of a serious nature that is reported to have occurred on Sunday at approximately 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford," a Garda spokesman said.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who was in the Burrow area between 10pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday who observed any suspicious behaviour," the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the incident no further information is currently available.

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesman added.

