‘Pro-republican’ Joe Biden is not ‘anti-British’, White House says after Arlene Foster claims he ‘hates UK’

Joe Biden is not anti-British, the White House insisted yesterday as he began his series of engagements in Ireland.

In Belfast, Mr Biden said he was there to “listen” as he met UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

At the meeting in a Belfast hotel, Mr Biden faced a volley of questions from reporters, including if he had a message for Northern Irish parties and why he was not discussing a trade deal while on his visit to the UK.

But he declined to answer, instead commenting on the “heck of a view” from the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel.

Mr Sunak sat smiling at a table as the two leaders drank tea.

Mr Biden, who is intensely proud of his Irish ancestry, has been criticised by senior DUP figures, with MP Sammy Wilson claiming the president “has got a record of being pro-republican, anti-unionist, anti-British”, while former first minister Arlene Foster has said he “hates the UK”.

Mr Wilson told BBC Radio 4 the president carried no weight in discussions about how Northern Ireland could move forward politically.

He accused Mr Biden of undermining the Good Friday Agreement institutions by backing the EU in “trying to force the UK government into a corner” in post-Brexit negotiations.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Biden’s “reference also to his own British ancestry I think indicates hopefully that we have a president that recognises the United Kingdom is a close ally and friend of the United States”.

However, Mr Donaldson doubted the president’s visit would “change the political dynamic.”

“I am clear what needs to happen to make the progress that we all desire, and that is that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom is both respected and protected, and we want to see that in law,” he said.

The suggestion that Mr Biden was anti-British was rejected by Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council.

She said: “It’s simply untrue – the fact that the president is going to be engaging for the third time in three months, and then again next month and then again in June, with the prime minister of the UK shows how close our co-operation is with the UK.

“President Biden obviously is a very proud Irish-American, he is proud of those Irish roots, but he is also a strong supporter of our bilateral partnership with the UK, and not only on a bilateral basis within Nato, the G7, on the UN Security Council, and we are working in lockstep with the British government on all of the pressing global challenges that our countries are facing.”