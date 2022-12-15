Private Seán Rooney’s killing is the 88th death of a serving Defence Forces member

Private Seán Rooney who was killed on active service in Lebanon

UN peacekeepers and Lebanese soldiers gather at the site where an Irish soldier was killed in south Lebanon. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon is the 88th death of a serving member of the Defence Forces.

Irish military personnel have lost their lives in a number of foreign missions including Liberia, the Congo, East Timor and in the Middle East.

The Defence Forces have records of 87 previous fatalities. In listing their names, ranks, where they served, as well as the date of their deaths, they say "their names are etched into the pages of history and more importantly into our hearts...We Salute You Today and Always".

The killing of Pte Rooney is the first fatality in Lebanon since the death of four soldiers on Valentine's Day in 2000.

At that time, Privates Declan Deere, Jonathan Murphy, John Lawlor and Brendan Fitzpatrick were killed on a road to Beirut when their minibus skidded on an oil slick and overturned. They were on their way to Beirut airport to fly out on a holiday.

The comrades were attached to B Company and were on their first overseas tour of duty.

In total, 46 soldiers have died while serving in Lebanon, with 15 killed in the line of fire.

Three, meanwhile, died at the hand of one of their own comrades.

Corporal Gregory Morrow (19), Private Thomas Murphy (19) and Private Peter Burke (20) were shot dead by Michael McAleavey on October 27, 1982, at an Irish Army post at Tebnine, in Lebanon.

McAleavey opened up with automatic fire after a row over allowing members of the Israeli secret service through the checkpoint escalated.

He took issue with the fact that Jews were waved through UN checkpoints while Arabs were stopped and searched.

The most recent death of a serving Defence Forces member was in 2015 when Tipperary man John ‘Jack’ Griffin was struck by a car while out jogging outside Thurles town.

Lt Col Griffin, who at the time of his death was attached to EU military staff in Brussels, was 47 years old and was a father of three.

On November 27, 2003, Sergeant Derec Mooney (33), a member of the elite Army Ranger Wing, had been less than two weeks on United Nations peacekeeping duties when he lost his life in Liberia after his Land Rover 110 careered off a road.

A native of Blackrock, Co Dublin, he had proposed to his long-term girlfriend just before he had left Ireland to serve his country.