Private Seán Rooney remembered on National Day of Commemoration

Ireland will in future try to stage the National Day of Commemoration in suitable regional venues as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the ceremony this year was particularly poignant given the tragic death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon last Christmas.

Mr Varadkar was speaking as over 500 people attended the National Day of Commemoration at Collins Barracks in Cork to honour all Irish men and women who lost their lives on United Nations peacekeeping duties and in foreign conflicts.

The service featured a lavish military ceremony by the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps as well as a special fly-past by four Air Corps Pilatus aircraft.

President Michael D Higgins led the ceremony and laid a wreath, while several Cabinet ministers, members of the Council of State and dignitaries from Northern Ireland were also in attendance.

The ceremony also featured representatives from the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen, the Irish United Nations Veterans Association and the Royal British Legion.

It involved special prayers from all major faith denominations including Ireland's Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and Humanist communities.

Mr Varadkar said it was an important day to honour all Irish men and women who had died over the years - and he was delighted that the major ceremony had moved from Dublin to Cork this year.

“It is just a real privilege to be here in Cork to mark the National Day of Commemoration, remembering Irish men and women who served overseas and lost their lives overseas," he said.

"(It is) particularly poignant, I think, this year because it comes after the sad death of Pte Seán Rooney in Lebanon and reminds us that this isn't just about the past, it's also about the present - that Irish servicemen, women and gardaí travel overseas in the cause of peace, in the cause of democracy and in the cause of freedom."

Pte Rooney (23) died when the UN convoy he was travelling in was attacked last December.

The convoy was bringing Irish UN peacekeepers home for Christmas leave.

Five men have been charged in Lebanon in relation to the circumstances of his death.

Pte Rooney was the 48th Irish soldier to die in Lebanon over 44 years of peacekeeping deployments.

Mr Varadkar paid a special tribute to Irish personnel and their peacekeeping commitment.

"(They) still risk their lives and sometimes, sadly, still get injured and killed. That is why I think it is important that we mark this every year."

Mr Varadkar said the ceremony belonged to the entire nation and its new regional role was important.

"I'm really pleased that we are in Cork this year, which is different from normally having it in Dublin. I think it has gone really well.

"This is a beautiful barracks. This city of course has a very rich military history both in terms of the Defence Forces and also the Naval Service.

"As you know, what we have been doing with, I think, more than 10 years is having events on this day and in different places around the country.

"We have one today in Galway and also in Kilkenny but this is the first time we have had the main event, the main national celebration, outside of Dublin city and certainly it’s something I'd like us to do again.

"I really wanted it to be in Cork this year because of the city's very proud military history, the naval service is based here, our largest barracks are here in Cork, but of course, you know, the same is true of other cities in Ireland, as well.

"So we will make a decision on that for next year anyway. But I certainly am very strongly of the view that all national events shouldn’t be in Dublin and I say that as a Dublin person but somebody who loves to get out around the country, particularly in the summer time."