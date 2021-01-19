Private helicopter may have been target of Continuity IRA claims of attack, police say

Police have said they believe a private helicopter may have been shot at by dissident republicans as it passed over Fermanagh.

However, they said there was no damage and the pilot was unaware the aircraft was shot at.

Police have closed the Wattlebridge Road and Cavan Road, outside Newtownbutler due to an ongoing security alert after a report the CIRA left a device in the area on Wednesday, January 13.

The terror group has claimed it fired on a police helicopter. A claim dismissed by the police. Previously dissidents have tried to lure police into the area for an attack.

South Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said: “I can confirm that the Police Service helicopter was not deployed in the Wattlebridge area at any time on Thursday, January 14. A fixed wing aircraft was deployed to conduct searches on this date. Following extensive enquiries we have established that a private helicopter was travelling through the area on Thursday.

“If there is any truth to the claims from dissident republicans, we believe that this civilian helicopter is the aircraft that they shot at. Fortunately the helicopter did not sustain any damage and its occupant was unaware of any shots being fired."

He continued: "Those involved have shown their absolute disregard for the lives of ordinary people. The fact that this alleged attack was intended for police, makes it no less heinous. Police officers safeguard our communities every day in the face of this threat and continue to do their utmost to build a safer society.

“We can all show our contempt for such senseless attacks by standing together and working in partnership to find those responsible.

*The Continuity IRA have sought to disrupt our communities a number of times over the last few years with a booby trap device in Craigavon in July 2019, an explosive device on the Cavan Road in August 2019 and an explosive device on a heavy goods vehicle in Lurgan in January 2020.

"They did not care about the danger they caused to our communities then, nor do they care now. All right thinking people will appreciate the catastrophic affects that a crashed aircraft would have had on the helicopter pilot and residents living in this area. Their recklessness knows no bounds.

“The public will appreciate that we are taking this very seriously and today we have commenced searches, working with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, to make the area safe and to gather evidence to progress our investigation.

“A number of roads will be closed with traffic diversions in place. We will do our utmost to facilitate local residents and minimise any disruption.

“I am asking everyone to work with us to find those responsible for this attack on our community. If you have information that can assist our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us immediately on 101.”

