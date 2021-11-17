Private funeral for couple in 80s found dead at their home in Kenmare last Sunday

The house in Kenmare where the bodies of Phyllis and Tony Gilbert were found on Sunday morning. Photo: Don MacMonagle

A private funeral and cremation will take place for the Kenmare couple, Tony and Phyllis Gilbert, who were found dead at their home in Dromneavane in Kenmare this week.

The couple who were both in their 80's were found dead in the house on Sunday morning after Gardaí gained entry after concerns were raised about their welfare.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to University Hospital Kerry.

Post-mortems took place on Monday. Gardaí said the results of the post-mortems will not be released for operational reasons.

A note on the door of the house where the bodies were found is helping gardaí with their investigations into the tragic death of the couple.

Gardaí do not believe there is anything sinister about the deaths and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The couple are survived by their son, Stephen and his partner Hilary, their daughter-in-law Beryl and grandchildren Skylar and Felicity as well as neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Phyllis and Tony - with private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The couple are originally from the UK but have been living in the town for more than 25 years and ran a glass engraving business on Henry Street. It is understood that Phyllis was in ill-health and Tony helped look after her.

The news of the death of the couple has caused shock and sadness across the local community

Parish Priest Fr George Hayes said there is a deep ‘sense of shock’ in the community of Kenmare at the sudden deaths.

While Fr Hayes did not personally know Tony he said that his skill as an artist played a part in parish life as Tony had helped with engraving work at the church.

“Tony was a well-known artist and glass engraver who had a business in Kenmare for many years prior to his retirement and after the couple moved to Kenmare from the UK.

“Some of Tony’s skill as an artist can be seen in the engraved glass panels at the entrance to Holy Cross Church Kenmare. The faith community of Holy Cross Church has offered and will continue to offer prayers for Tony and Phyllis - that they may rest in God’s care.

“Let us also continue to pray for and to reach out to all those who may be experiencing vulnerability during these days of Covid-19 and its challenges.”

Kit Dunlop who runs Soundz of Muzic in Kenmare knew Tony well and paid tribute to him this week. Tony and Phyllis lived over the music shop before they moved to Dromneavane.

Kit said Tony was a ‘character’ with a great sense of humour who lived a very interesting life. “He lived above the shop. We are both Englishmen and we shared a sense of humour."

“He was very well educated and well mannered and wouldn’t say a bad word about anyone ...We were friendly, we would stop and chat and have a good laugh.

"He was a genuinely nice man who lived a very interesting life.”

Tony had a military background and spoke fluent Russian..

Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen who knew Tony said that the news was very ‘tragic’

“Like many others Tony and Phyllis made Kenmare their home. I knew Tony. He was a gentleman and very polite. I would often meet him out walking. He was also very talented and artistic,” he said.

Cllr Dan McCarthy also expressed his sympathy to the family,

“They were quiet, honest people.

“He was a gifted man, he was a glass engraver and he had a shop in town on Henry Street before he retired. I knew him to see. It is very tragic news for the entire community.”