Private access route to Magheramore Beach sold to hotelier for €700,000

Hotelier and property investor Paddy McKillen Jnr has acquired the access route to Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow for €700,000.

The access route is part of the clifftop lands 21 acre site which Mr Mckillen is reported by the Irish Times to have purchased.

There has been controversy over the access route to the popular beach, beloved by surfers and the film industry.

Concerns were expressed that public access to the site could be restricted if sold to private hands.

The land was listed for sale with the digital property marketplace BidX1 on June 25.

The property originally went on the market for €210,000, however, intense competition resulted in five parties bidding on the land and driving the price past the €550,000 mark.

The final sale price was agreed at €700,000 for the 21 acre site.

Wicklow County Council were among the losing parties.

The beach is popular with swimmers and surfers, and has recently been the location of the annual ‘Dip in the Nip’ in aid of cancer research.

The beach has also been the location for numerous scene in the TV and film industry, with historical dramas such as Vikings and Camelot shooting scenes there. The EastEnders spin-off Redwater, and Amy Huberman’s Finding Joy also filmed on the beach.

In 2006, a barrier was placed restricting vehicular access to the beach, and previous attempts have been made to prevent all public access to the beach, said Wicklow TD John Brady last month.

The land was originally owned by the Columban order of sisters before it was sold in the 1980s and has been sold several times since.