Prisoner who gained access to roof of Mountjoy Prison removed following negotiation

A PRISONER in Mountjoy Prison who gained access to the roof last night was removed following negotiations.

The male prisoner gained access to one of the nets within one of the exercise yards.

The inmate was on the roof for several hours and was finally removed at 2.20am this morning following negotations.

"The Irish Prison Service can confirm that an incident occurred at Mountjoy Prison involving a prisoner gaining access to one of the nets within one of the exercise yard," said an Irish Prison Service spokesperson.

"Negotiators successfully resolved the incident at approx 2.20am," they added.

Last week, three prisoners remained on the roof of the prison overnight.

They gained access to the roof of the Dublin prison's kitchen, where they remained for a number of hours until they were removed at 8am the following morning.

