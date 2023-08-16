Prisoner who featured in RTÉ documentary moved from Mountjoy after being caught with cannabis

Charlie Coyle (61) is serving an eight-year sentence for drugs offencesHe was part of a team of inmates that took part in the Gaelic in the Joy programme He was found with cannabis after carrying out work on prison grounds

An inmate involved in an RTÉ documentary about prisoners playing Gaelic football has been transferred to another jail after being caught with drugs behinds bars.

Charlie Coyle (61) was one of the 10-man team of inmates at Mountjoy Prison who took part in the Gaelic in the Joy programme.

The series aired in May and focused on the prisoners’ lives in the progression unit as they prepared for a GAA match at Croke Park.

Coyle is serving an eight-year sentence for drugs offences after being arrested in a garda operation in 2020.

Independent.ie has learned that last week he was found with a quantity of cannabis on his person after carrying out work on the prison grounds.

Sources said it was suspected the drugs were being brought in for other inmates and that the quantity recovered was not for personal use.

Certain inmates on the progression unit may be permitted to carry out work on the outer prison grounds under strict conditions.

It is understood the drugs were found strapped to his leg when he returned to the unit. He has since been transferred out of Mountjoy Prison to another jail.

Coyle was also issued with a P19 disciplinary report – an internal sanction for inmates who breach prison rules – which can lead to a loss of privileges.

When contacted, the Irish Prison Service said it would not comment on individual prisoner cases.

A spokesperson for RTÉ also told independent.ie the broadcaster had no comment to make.

The team for the programme was chosen by eight-time All-Ireland winning footballer Philly McMahon and comedian Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories.

Coyle is serving an eight-year prison term after pleaded guilty to possession of €2.5m worth of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.

He was arrested in an intelligence-led operation on April 24, 2020, in Lusk by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The former publican was not the target of the garda operation and was being used to transport the drugs.

On the RTÉ programme, Coyle spoke about his arrest and told of how he initially believed he was transporting tractor parts to Dublin.

He said that during the journey he was informed that he would be paid €2,000 for bringing the drug parcels to different locations in the city.

“I didn’t make a red cent. I ended up in here,” he said.

He also spoke of how, after he was arrested, he expressed shock at the cocaine’s street value.

In a later conversation about his involvement, Coyle said: “It makes me f***ing sick to think that I was doing that.”

The sixty-one-year-old stood out in the series from the rest of his teammates given his age, with most of the other men on the programme aged in their 20s and 30s.

“I’m just glad to be playing, to tell you the truth.

“If I don’t pull something I definitely won’t run out of steam,” Coyle said about his role with the football team.