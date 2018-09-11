A prisoner who escaped from custody while being treated at a Mayo hospital has been re-arrested by gardai after he was allegedly caught breaking into a church in Co Offaly last night.

Prisoner who escaped Mayo hospital allegedly caught 'breaking into church' in Co Offaly

The man, who was on remand in Castlerea Prison on a burglary charge, escaped Mayo University Hospital on foot on Saturday morning at around 10am.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed to Independent.ie that the man was re-arrested last night.

Gardai responded to a call that a burglary was in progress at Clare Catholic Church in Tullamore at around 10.30pm last night.

A side window of the church was broken and following a search of the area, the 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested.

Both are expected to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning.

Gardai had been searching for the man over the past 72 hours following his escape.

"It has now been established that the male suspect involved in this investigation is the same person who fled from custody having been admitted to Mayo General Hospital from Castlerea Prison," a garda spokesman said.

Online Editors