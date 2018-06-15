News Irish News

Friday 15 June 2018

Prisoner fights for his life after being discovered in cell overnight

Two prisoners rushed to hospital from Mountjoy Prison

An investigation has been launched
An investigation has been launched
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

ONE of two prisoners rushed to hospital from Mountjoy early this morning is fighting for his life in intensive care.

It is understood that the two men were found in separate cells in Mountjoy Prison before they were taken to hospital.

Both are believed to have been discovered when their cells were opened - as normal - this morning.

They were taken to the Mater Hospital, where one of the men is currently in the intensive care unit.

The second man has since been returned to Mountjoy.

It is understood that both men were due to be released from prison before the end of the year.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News