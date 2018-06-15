Prisoner fights for his life after being discovered in cell overnight
Two prisoners rushed to hospital from Mountjoy Prison
ONE of two prisoners rushed to hospital from Mountjoy early this morning is fighting for his life in intensive care.
It is understood that the two men were found in separate cells in Mountjoy Prison before they were taken to hospital.
Both are believed to have been discovered when their cells were opened - as normal - this morning.
They were taken to the Mater Hospital, where one of the men is currently in the intensive care unit.
The second man has since been returned to Mountjoy.
It is understood that both men were due to be released from prison before the end of the year.
Online Editors