Prisoner faces trial for punch and headbutt attack on officer

​A Mountjoy inmate is facing trial for assaulting a prison guard who he allegedly headbutted and punched in a “completely unprovoked attack”.

Bernard Corrigan is accused of assaulting and injuring the officer after he asked: “What did you say?”

A judge ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court-level, after hearing the victim was left with bruising to his face and body and still suffered back pain from the 2021 incident.

Corrigan, with an address at the time at the prison, appeared in Dublin District Court charged with assault causing harm.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the DPP consented to the case being heard in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

The court heard the officer was working on the protection landing at Mountjoy on the evening of December 27, 2021. Some prisoners were still in their cells, banging on doors and he went to see what they wanted.

One of the cells the officer was attending was close to a group of prisoners including the defendant. After attending to the person in the cell, he walked away and one of the people in the group said something to him, the court heard.

The officer returned and asked: “What did you say?”

It was alleged he was attacked by the defendant who headbutted him to the right side of the head and punched him “numerous times” to the left side of his face, Sgt Lynch said.

The alleged victim could not say how long it lasted.

It was a “totally unprovoked attack” on the officer who “wasn’t expecting it,” and the accused was the only person involved, the court heard.

A medical report which was previously requested by the court was submitted by the prosecution.

The court heard the officer had been escorted home and suffered soreness and bruising to his face, left shoulder, neck, arm and torso. He received physiotherapy. An MRI scan showed two bulging discs for which he had been treated but he was still in “constant pain”.

Judge Smyth said he was refusing jurisdiction after reading the medical report on the alleged victim’s injuries.

He adjourned the case for six weeks for the preparation of the book of evidence. Corrigan will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when the book is ready.

The charge against the accused is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.​