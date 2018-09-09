A man has escaped from custody after being brought to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

Prisoner escapes from custody while being treated in hospital

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the incident happened at around 10am on Saturday.

The man, who was on remand in Castlerea Prison on a burglary charge, escaped the hospital on foot.

"We've informed the gardaí who are actively searching for him," a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90 22222 or any Garda station.

Online Editors