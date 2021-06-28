Police have been passed details of a disturbing new claim that 14 year-old Noah Donohoe was abducted off the street and murdered.

It can be revealed that a man recently came forward with new information alleging an individual known to him "confessed" to killing the schoolboy and disposing of his body.

The alleged confession was made behind bars over the last number of months inside a Northern Ireland prison, where both the individual and the man concerned were serving sentences for separate crimes.

The distressing allegation, which is being taken seriously by both the Donohoe family and their legal team, came to light after the inmate left prison last month.

Within days of his release, he made contact with independent investigators examining the circumstances of the schoolboy's disappearance and death, before being interviewed at length over the claims.

A detailed written account of that interview was handed over to both the coroner and the PSNI last month.

Both have since acknowledged receipt of the transcript, and police are said to be "assessing" the information.

The new witness also indicated that he is willing to be formally interviewed by detectives over the prison cell confession.

Our sister publication, the Sunday World is aware of the identities of both inmates, who both have a history of petty crime.

It's understood the young male who came forward claimed he had been in his friend's prison cell earlier this year when he "broke down" and "confessed" to attacking Noah.

He is then said to have bundled the boy into a car and taken him to a flat in a predominantly loyalist area of Belfast, where he was further assaulted before being killed.

The prisoner, who has a history of violence, claims to have been assisted by other people in disposing of the child's body.

He told his prison pal he had been in the north Belfast area with another individual on the afternoon of Sunday, June 21 - the day Noah went missing - to carry out a vigilante attack on a sex offender.

While driving close to the Northwood area, he spotted Noah, stopped the car and attacked him, it's claimed.

The inmate was said to have been "extremely distressed" when making the allegations.

This newspaper understands that the man in question to have some links to loyalist paramilitaries in the north Belfast area.

However, he is not believed to be a member of any organisation.

The man identified by the ex-prisoner has not been previously linked to Noah's disappearance or to the discovery of his laptop.

The new details come as the Donohoe family and their lawyers continue to sift through bundles of newly disclosed documents, including witness statements, from the PSNI's investigation into Noah's death.

Fiona Donohoe previously described reading the newly released information, which was granted under disclosure from the coroner's court, "as getting closer to answers for Noah.

It is understood that some of those statements detail the presence of an as yet unidentified vehicle driving in the area where Noah went missing.

Noah's body was discovered in a north Belfast storm drain six days after he went missing on a bike ride across the city to meet friends in June last year.

A post-mortem found his cause of death to be drowning.

His family has always said that many questions surround his disappearance and death and have tirelessly campaigned for answers.