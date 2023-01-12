Prison Service investigating death of prisoner (20s) in custody on first night of incarceration

A man in his early 20s has died in the custody of the Irish Prison Service overnight.

The man’s body was discovered in Limerick Prison at approximately 7am this morning.

The man had just been sentenced in relation to a crime and died on his first day of incarceration.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and the death will now be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and “An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” an Irish Prison Service spokesperson confirmed.

Gardaí confirmed that the man’s body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

"The Coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course on investigations,” Gardaí said.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed that there was a death in custody “of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on January 12 and the next of kin have been notified”.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office,” the Irish Prison Service said.